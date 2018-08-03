The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored

So how does the low-end pricing on a Sawtelle rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1817 Corinth Ave., #12
Listed at $1,395/month, this 150-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1817 Corinth Ave., #12, is 17.7 percent less than the $1,695/month median rent for a studio in Sawtelle.
In the unit, anticipate laminate flooring, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. The building has on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
1432 Barry Ave., #12
Next, this studio apartment, situated at 1432 Barry Ave., #12, is listed for $1,425/month for its 280 square feet of space.
The unit has hardwood floors, a large closet, built-in storage features and a combined shower and bath. Pets are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
1523 Corinth Ave., #8
Then there's this 702-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1523 Corinth Ave., #8, listed at $1,895/month.
The unit boasts carpeted floors, a balcony, plenty of closet space, a ceiling fan and a gas range. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here. The building has assigned parking and on-site laundry.
(See the listing here.)
1433 Brockton Ave., #4
Listed at $2,095/month, this 835-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1433 Brockton Ave., #4.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpet, air conditioning and central heat, new kitchen cabinets, a dishwasher and a gas range. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(Here's the listing.)
1738 Armacost Ave., #104
Finally, his one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1738 Armacost Ave., #104, is also listed for $2,095/month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking.
(See the listing here.)