The cheapest apartment rentals in Sherman Oaks, right now

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Sherman Oaks are hovering around $1,800, compared to a $1,999 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Sherman Oaks rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

5332 Sepulveda Blvd.




Listed at $1,505/month, this 485-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 5332 Sepulveda Blvd., is 16.4 percent less than the $1,800/month median rent for a one bedroom in Sherman Oaks.

Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, expect carpeted floors, an updated bathroom and closet space. Pets are not allowed here.

(See the complete listing here.)

5307 Sepulveda Blvd.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5307 Sepulveda Blvd., which is going for $1,625/month.

The unit features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a residents lounge, covered parking, a fitness center and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)

5461 Kester Ave.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 5461 Kester Ave., is listed for $1,650/month for its 800 square feet of space.

Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site management, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, generous closet space, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the listing here.)

15354 Weddington St.




Over at 15354 Weddington St., there's this 585-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, going for $1,725/month.

The apartment features carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, ceiling fans and large windows. Building amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted.

(View the listing here.)

14805 W. Magnolia Blvd.




Listed at $1,795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 14805 W. Magnolia Blvd.

The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats are allowed here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
