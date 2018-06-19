REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Silver Lake, right now

647 Maltman Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Silver Lake is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Silver Lake look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Silver Lake via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3205 Descanso Drive




Listed at $1,275/month, this 420-square-foot studio, located at 3205 Descanso Drive, is 24.8 percent less than the $1,695/month median rent for a studio in Silver Lake.

The apartment features tile flooring, closet space, large windows and exposed brick. Building amenities include an elevator and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

1101 Westerly Terrace




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 1101 Westerly Terrace, is listed for $1,595/month.

In the second floor unit, you'll find both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

647 Maltman Ave.




Here's a studio at 647 Maltman Ave., which is going for $1,650/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, recessed lighting, a walk-in closet, built-in storage features, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. The building offers garage parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

964 Tularosa Drive, #2




Listed at $1,750/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 964 Tularosa Drive.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, closet space, a stove and built-in storage features. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are welcome here.

(Here's the listing.)
