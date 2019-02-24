The cheapest apartment rentals in Silver Lake, right now

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Silver Lake look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Silver Lake via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3205 Descanso Drive
This studio , situated at 3205 Descanso Drive, is listed for $1,275/month for its 390 square feet of space.
In the charming unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, exposed brick architecture and large windows. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome at this time. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
3030 Waverly Drive
Here's a studio apartment located at 3030 Waverly Drive, which, at 525 square feet, is going for $1,675/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, a dishwasher and fresh paint. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
903 Parkman Ave.
Then there's this apartment at 903 Parkman Ave., listed at $1,700/month.
In the unit, you're promised a walk-in closet and an updated kitchen. Both cats and dogs are welcome and building amenities include on-site laundry. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $250 deposit.
2314 Glendale Blvd.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2314 Glendale Blvd., which, with 550 square feet, is going for $2,195/month.
The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry, while the lower-level unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring and plenty of natural lighting. Pet lovers are in luck: both cats and dogs are permitted.
