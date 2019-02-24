REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Silver Lake, right now

903 Parkman Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Silver Lake isn't very walkable, but is fairly bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Silver Lake look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Silver Lake via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3205 Descanso Drive





This studio , situated at 3205 Descanso Drive, is listed for $1,275/month for its 390 square feet of space.

In the charming unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, exposed brick architecture and large windows. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome at this time. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

3030 Waverly Drive





Here's a studio apartment located at 3030 Waverly Drive, which, at 525 square feet, is going for $1,675/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, a dishwasher and fresh paint. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

903 Parkman Ave.





Then there's this apartment at 903 Parkman Ave., listed at $1,700/month.

In the unit, you're promised a walk-in closet and an updated kitchen. Both cats and dogs are welcome and building amenities include on-site laundry. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $250 deposit.

(See the listing here.)

2314 Glendale Blvd.






And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2314 Glendale Blvd., which, with 550 square feet, is going for $2,195/month.

The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry, while the lower-level unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring and plenty of natural lighting. Pet lovers are in luck: both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the listing here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
What does $3,200 rent you in Laguna Beach, today?
Renting in Costa Mesa: What will $1,600 get you?
Renting in Van Nuys: What will $1,400 get you?
What does $1,600 rent you in Pasadena, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Oscars 2019: The who, what, when, where and how
Nearly 130 caught misusing disabled person parking placards in CA in January
Motorcyclist shot on 10 Fwy by possible Mongols member, CHP says
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
Woman banned from Tinder for posing with hunted animal
CHP car struck by suspected DUI driver during separate DUI arrest in OC
Simi Valley reaches $21M settlement with man cleared in killing of girlfriend, her son
Show More
New Jersey becomes first US state to take legal Oscars bets
Dove offering $5K grant to dads without paid paternity leave
WATCH: Snowboarder shreds fresh powder in Joshua Tree
Husband suspected of fatally stabbing wife in NoHo
How the voting works at the Oscars
More News