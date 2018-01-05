REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Thai Town, Right Now

If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Thai Town look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Thai Town via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

1635 N Hobart Blvd., #22a




Listed at $1,475 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1635 N Hobart Blvd. is 13 percent less than the $1,695 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Thai Town. The building offers assigned parking, gated entry and on-site laundry. In the top-floor unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

5333 Russell Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5333 Russell Ave., which is going for $1,475 / month. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the top-floor unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, granite counter tops, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

5420 Russell Ave.




Finally, there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5420 Russell Ave., listed at $1,650 / month. In the 750-square-foot top-floor unit, expect air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Building amenities include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)
