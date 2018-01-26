The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Valley Village, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
5418 Hermitage Ave.
Listed at $1,575 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 5418 Hermitage Ave., is 13.7 percent less than the $1,825 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Valley Village. The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, look for air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and ample closet space. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
12261 Chandler Blvd., #1
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 12261 Chandler Blvd., is listed for $1,600 / month for its 750 square feet of space. In the sunny unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, garden access and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
4961 Coldwater Canyon Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4961 Coldwater Canyon Ave., which, at 700 square feet, is going for $1,695 / month. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and garden access. Pets aren't allowed. (See the full listing here.)
