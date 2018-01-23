REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Van Nuys, Right Now

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Van Nuys are hovering around $1,525 (compared to a $2,095 average for Los Angeles). But how does the low-end pricing on a Van Nuys rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

15425 Sherman Way






Listed at $1,275 / month, this 430-square-foot studio condo, located at 15425 Sherman Way, is 5.6 percent less than the $1,350 / month median rent for a studio in Van Nuys.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, barbecue grills, a Jacuzzi, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, garden access, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

14228 Tiara St.






This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 14228 Tiara St., is listed for $1,400 / month for its 550 square feet of space. The building includes assigned parking and on-site laundry. The unit has tiled flooring, wood cabinetry and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

15125 Saticoy St., #119




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 15125 Saticoy St., which is going for $1,500 / month. In the sunny unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The building has a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinehousing marketapartmentconsumer
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News