The cheapest apartment rentals in Venice, explored

222 Market St. | Photos: Zumper

If you're in the market for new digs, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Venice look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,600, compared to a $1,975 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Venice, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

38 Rose Ave., #02




This studio apartment, situated at 38 Rose Ave., #02, is listed for $1,795/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, central heating, closet space, a small breakfast nook and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1814 Pacific Ave.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1814 Pacific Ave., which is going for $1,995/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and bike storage space. In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here, pending additional fees.

(See the full listing here.)

222 Market St.




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 222 Market St., which is going for $2,495/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment offers hardwood floor, closet space, built-in storage features and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: cats and dogs are not allowed.

(Check out the listing here.)

39 Paloma Ave., #5




Finally, listed at $3,100/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 39 Paloma Ave., #5.

Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, the listing promises a balcony, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a ceiling fan, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
