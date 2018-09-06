The cheapest apartment rentals in Venice, explored

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,600, compared to a $1,975 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Venice, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
38 Rose Ave., #02
This studio apartment, situated at 38 Rose Ave., #02, is listed for $1,795/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, central heating, closet space, a small breakfast nook and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
1814 Pacific Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1814 Pacific Ave., which is going for $1,995/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and bike storage space. In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here, pending additional fees.
222 Market St.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 222 Market St., which is going for $2,495/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment offers hardwood floor, closet space, built-in storage features and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: cats and dogs are not allowed.
39 Paloma Ave., #5
Finally, listed at $3,100/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 39 Paloma Ave., #5.
Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, the listing promises a balcony, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a ceiling fan, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome.
