The cheapest apartment rentals in Venice, right now

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,950, compared to a $1,995 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Venice, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
653 Flower Ave.
This studio, situated at 653 Flower Ave., is listed for $1,800/month for its 350 square feet of space.
Building amenities include outdoor space and video security. In the unit, expect tile flooring, a full kitchen, wooden cabinetry, ceiling fans and extra storage space. Pets are not allowed.
1814 Pacific Ave.
Then there's this spot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1814 Pacific Ave., listed at $1,995/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, hardwood and tile flooring, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. A minimum credit score of 650 is required to move in. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome with an additional pet deposit of $500 for dogs and $300 for cats.
2741 Abbot Kinney Blvd.
Listed at $2,195/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2741 Abbot Kinney Blvd.
The unit features hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a double vanity and ample storage space. Building amenities include outdoor space. Pets are not permitted here.
40 Rose Ave.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 40 Rose Ave., which, with 650 square feet, is going for $2,250/month.
The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, large windows, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. All utilities are included in the cost of rent. No pets are allowed.
2000 Alberta Ave.
Over at 2000 Alberta Ave., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,295/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. The unit features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry, large windows and a spacious closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
