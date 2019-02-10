REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in West Hollywood, explored

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in West Hollywood are hovering around $2,763. But how does the low-end pricing on a West Hollywood rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

North Ogden Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard






Listed at $1,995/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at North Ogden Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and reserved parking, while the bright unit features a private balcony, a galley-style kitchen and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: both cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)

963 N. Doheny Drive






And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 963 N. Doheny Drive in West Hollywood, which is going for $1,995/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring, a refrigerator and ample natural lighting. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the listing here.)

1114 N. Clark St.





Over at 1114 N. Clark St. in West Hollywood, there's this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom listing, going for $2,049/month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a private balcony, while the building offers a swimming pool and on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(View the listing here.)

1256 N. Flores St.





And finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom at 1256 N. Flores St. in West Hollywood. It's being listed for $2,145/month and includes a dishwasher, hardwood floors and more.

The building features assigned parking, on-site laundry and a rooftop deck.Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(Here's the full listing.)
