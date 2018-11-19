The cheapest apartment rentals in West Hollywood, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in West Hollywood via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard
Here's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, listed at $1,850/month.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are welcome. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the listing here.)
8106 Norton Ave.
Listed at $1,895/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 8106 Norton Ave. in West Hollywood.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and built-in storage features. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Here's the listing.)
1027 N. Ogden Drive
Over at 1027 N. Ogden Drive in West Hollywood, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom, going for $1,995/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The building offers assigned parking. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(View the listing here.)
1120 N. Laurel Ave.
Finally, also listed at $1,995/month, here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1120 N. Laurel Ave. in West Hollywood.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and closet space. Building amenities include storage. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)