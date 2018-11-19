REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in West Hollywood, right now

North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're seeking an apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in West Hollywood look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in West Hollywood via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard





Here's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, listed at $1,850/month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are welcome. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the listing here.)

8106 Norton Ave.






Listed at $1,895/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 8106 Norton Ave. in West Hollywood.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and built-in storage features. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)

1027 N. Ogden Drive






Over at 1027 N. Ogden Drive in West Hollywood, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom, going for $1,995/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The building offers assigned parking. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(View the listing here.)

1120 N. Laurel Ave.






Finally, also listed at $1,995/month, here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1120 N. Laurel Ave. in West Hollywood.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and closet space. Building amenities include storage. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineWest Hollywood
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,000 rent you in Huntington Beach, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Hollywood, explored
Renting in Los Angeles: What will $2,100 get you?
The most expensive real estate rentals in Laguna Beach
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LA detective arrested on suspicion of rape
DUI suspect in fatal Palmdale crash ID'd as school principal
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
Sheriff McDonnell remains 'optimistic' over election vote count
Sisters found with gunshot wounds in Westchester apartment fire
More than 4 million people driving for Thanksgiving holiday
Dafoe becomes van Gogh for 'At Eternity's Gate'
"Dancing with the Stars" Finale at 9 p.m.
Show More
Woolsey Fire: Volunteers fill sandbags in ahead of looming rain
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 2 dead, including gunman
Lawyer shares secret audio recording in GoFundMe scandal
2 men killed as fire rips through home in San Bernardino
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for killing family
More News