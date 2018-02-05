The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In West Los Angeles Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
1831 Camden Ave.
Listed at $1,695 / month, this apartment, located at 1831 Camden Ave., is 2.2 percent less than the $1,733 / month median rent for a studio in West Los Angeles.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, built-in storage and great natural lighting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.See the complete listing here.)
1802 Selby Ave., #6
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1802 Selby Ave., is listed for $1,750 / month for its 634 square feet of space. In the first-floor unit, anticipate carpeted floors, good closet space and ample natural lighting. The building features assigned parking, gated entry and on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
1953 Overland Ave., #9
Lastly, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1953 Overland Ave., which is going for $1,950 / month. Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and a balcony. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)
