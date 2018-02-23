REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Westlake, Right Now

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Westlake are hovering around $1,695 (compared to a $2,175 average for Los Angeles). But how does the low-end pricing on a Westlake rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

807 S Westlake Ave.




Listed at $1,150 / month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment/, located at 807 S Westlake Ave., is 11.2 percent less than the $1,295 / month median rent for a studio in Westlake.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

133 N Reno St., #203




This studio apartment, situated at 133 N Reno St., is listed for $1,245 / month.

The sunny unit has hardwood floors and good closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

125 South Lafayette Park Pl.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 125 South Lafayette Park Pl., which, at 700 square feet, is going for $1,295 / month.

The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and great natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed, sadly.

(See the full listing here.)

3028 W 4th St., #16




Then there's this 600-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3028 W 4th St., listed at $1,450 / month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring and granite counter tops. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking.

(See the listing here.)

232 S Rampart Blvd.




Listed at $1,650 / month, this 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 232 S Rampart Blvd.

Building amenities include assigned parking. In the sunny unit, expect in-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

(Here's the listing.)
---

