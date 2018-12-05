The cheapest apartment rentals in Westwood, explored

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is car-dependent, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,950, compared to a $1,957 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Westwood, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1370 Veteran Ave.
Listed at $1,795/month, this 515-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1370 Veteran Ave., is 9.1 percent less than the $1,975/month median rent for a studio in Westwood.
The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
621 Midvale Ave.
This studio, situated at 621 Midvale Ave., is listed for $1,800/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
10919 Wellworth Ave.
Listed at $2,495/month, this 683-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 10919 Wellworth Ave.
The building features assigned parking, a fitness center, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate a fireplace, hardwood floors, generous closet space, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(Here's the listing.)
440 Veteran Ave.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 440 Veteran Ave., which, with 908 square feet, is also going for $2,495/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, a fireplace and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(Check out the listing here.)
10982 Roebling Ave.
Over at 10982 Roebling Ave., there's this 663-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, going for $2,600/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and carpeting. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool.
(View the listing here.)