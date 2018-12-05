REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Westwood, explored

621 Midvale Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Westwood look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is car-dependent, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,950, compared to a $1,957 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Westwood, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1370 Veteran Ave.






Listed at $1,795/month, this 515-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1370 Veteran Ave., is 9.1 percent less than the $1,975/month median rent for a studio in Westwood.

The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

621 Midvale Ave.






This studio, situated at 621 Midvale Ave., is listed for $1,800/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

10919 Wellworth Ave.






Listed at $2,495/month, this 683-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 10919 Wellworth Ave.

The building features assigned parking, a fitness center, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate a fireplace, hardwood floors, generous closet space, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Here's the listing.)

440 Veteran Ave.






And here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 440 Veteran Ave., which, with 908 square feet, is also going for $2,495/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, a fireplace and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Check out the listing here.)

10982 Roebling Ave.






Over at 10982 Roebling Ave., there's this 663-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, going for $2,600/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and carpeting. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool.

(View the listing here.)
