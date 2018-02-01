REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Woodland Hills, Right Now

By Hoodline
If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a quality spot for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Woodland Hills look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Woodland Hills via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

21126 Costanso St.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 21126 Costanso St., is 44.4 percent less than the $2,700 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Woodland Hills.

In the unit, expect laminate flooring and good storage space. The building has on-site laundry and outdoor space. (See the complete listing here.)

5525 Canoga Ave., #207



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 5525 Canoga Ave., which, at 610 square feet, is going for $1,750 / month. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. In the unit, expect air conditioning, a balcony, a gas fireplace, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (See the full listing here.)

21550 Burbank Blvd., #211




Then there's this slightly larger 690-square-foot condo with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 21550 Burbank Blvd., listed at $1,870 / month. In the unit, look for air conditioning, a fireplace, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)

5210 Premiere Hills Cir., #117




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 5210 Premiere Hills Cir., is listed for $2,100 / month for its 840 square feet of space. In the unit, look for air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. (See the listing here.)

4604 Dunman Ave.




Finally, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4604 Dunman Ave., which, with 1,100 square feet, is going for $2,450 / month. The building features garage parking, on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony and good closet space. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the listing here.)
---

