The cheapest apartments on the market in Venice, Los Angeles

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,676, compared to a $2,022 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Venice, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this part of Los Angeles.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1814 Pacific Ave.
First up, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1814 Pacific Ave., which is going for $1,995/month. That's 42 percent less than the neighborhood's current median for a one-bedroom: $3,390 per month.
The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the full listing here.)
116 Rose Ave.
Then there's this abode with one bedroom and one bathroom at 116 Rose Ave., listed at $2,495/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and a balcony. Pets are not permitted. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(See the listing here.)
35 Clubhouse Ave.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 35 Clubhouse Ave., which, with 500 square feet, is going for $2,799/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Check out the listing here.)
3005 Ocean Front Walk, #E
To round things out, at 3005 Ocean Front Walk, #E, you'll find this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo going for $2,850/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate a deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.