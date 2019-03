The cheapest apartments on the market in Venice, Los Angeles

1814 Pacific Ave.

It can be challenging to find a bargain when in the market for a rental. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Venice look like these days--and what might you get for the price?Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,676, compared to a $2,022 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Venice, via rental site Zumper , paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this part of Los Angeles.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---First up, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1814 Pacific Ave., which is going for $1,995/month. That's 42 percent less than the neighborhood's current median for a one-bedroom: $3,390 per month.The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.(See the full listing here .)Then there's this abode with one bedroom and one bathroom at 116 Rose Ave., listed at $2,495/month.In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and a balcony. Pets are not permitted. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.(See the listing here .)And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 35 Clubhouse Ave., which, with 500 square feet, is going for $2,799/month.Building amenities include assigned parking. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.(Check out the listing here .)To round things out, at 3005 Ocean Front Walk, #E, you'll find this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo going for $2,850/month.Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate a deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.(Check out the complete listing here .)---