Real Estate

The most affordable apartment rentals on the market in Van Nuys, Los Angeles

13959 Vanowen St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Van Nuys are hovering around $1,599, compared to a $2,030 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Van Nuys rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

7457 Woodman Ave.




First up, this studio apartment, situated at 7457 Woodman Ave., is listed for $1,295/month for its 500 square feet of space.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning and hardwood floors, while building amenities include assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

14766 Delano St.




Here's a studio apartment situated at 14766 Delano St., which is going for $1,299/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, a spacious living room and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $750 deposit.

(See the full listing here.)

7350 Kester Ave.




Check out this charming studio apartment at 7350 Kester Ave., listed at $1,350/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and on-site laundry, while the unit includes a dishwasher and new quartz countertops. Pet owners, rejoice: both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Here's the listing.)

8140 Langdon Ave.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 8140 Langdon Ave., is listed for $1,450/month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a private balcony and garden access. Sadly, cats and dogs are not allowed at this time. The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $1,000 deposit

(See the listing here.)

13959 Vanowen St.




And finally here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 13959 Vanowen St., which is going for $1,499/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, while the unit includes garden access, a modern kitchen and a large living area. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $750 deposit.

(Check out the listing here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
real estatelos angeleshoodline
TOP STORIES
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Father arrested after young son was brought into CHLA with severe injuries
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
WATCH: Newly-released video shows Wallenda family accident in 2017
Woman, 2 kids rescued in Palmdale desert after alleged kidnapping
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life outside town hall
Uber, Lyft drivers holding LA protest over wages
Show More
Eyewitness This: IE bloodhound nabs assault suspect, sugary drinks tax, $750M Powerball jackpot
Dead gray whale washes up in Malibu
Memorial service to be held for Trinity Love Jones
Apple announces its long-awaited streaming TV service
Operation Varsity Blues: Yale rescinds student's admission
More TOP STORIES News