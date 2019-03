The most affordable apartment rentals on the market in Van Nuys, Los Angeles

7457 Woodman Ave.

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a one bedroom in Van Nuys are hovering around $1,599, compared to a $2,030 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.But how does the low-end pricing on a Van Nuys rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings , is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---First up, this studio apartment, situated at 7457 Woodman Ave., is listed for $1,295/month for its 500 square feet of space.In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning and hardwood floors, while building amenities include assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a studio apartment situated at 14766 Delano St., which is going for $1,299/month.In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, a spacious living room and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $750 deposit.(See the full listing here .)Check out this charming studio apartment at 7350 Kester Ave., listed at $1,350/month.When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and on-site laundry, while the unit includes a dishwasher and new quartz countertops. Pet owners, rejoice: both cats and dogs are allowed.(Here's the listing .)This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 8140 Langdon Ave., is listed for $1,450/month.In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a private balcony and garden access. Sadly, cats and dogs are not allowed at this time. The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $1,000 deposit(See the listing here .)And finally here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 13959 Vanowen St., which is going for $1,499/month.When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, while the unit includes garden access, a modern kitchen and a large living area. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $750 deposit.(Check out the listing here .)---