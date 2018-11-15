The most expensive real estate rentals in Laguna Beach

We scoured local listings in Laguna Beach via rental website Zumper to determine the city's most ritzy listings.
Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
31107 Coast Highway
Starting things off with a statement, behold this single-family home located at 31107 Coast Highway. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 3,000 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Laguna Beach is about $4,250/month, this living space is currently priced at a mind-boggling $35,000/month. What, exactly, makes it so steep?
In the home, anticipate floor-to-ceiling windows, a deck, a balcony, a billiards room, a home theater, a gourmet kitchen, a fireplace and carpeted flooring. There's also garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not permitted in this deluxe home.
According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
155 Oak St.
Moving on, there's this single-family home over at 155 Oak St. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it spans 3,042 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Laguna Beach is roughly $10,000/month, this spot is currently priced at a stunning $28,000/month.
The home features high ceilings, hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, a gourmet kitchen with a dishwasher, a separate dining room area, walk-in closets, outdoor space and garage parking. As grand as this set-up might appear, pets aren't admissible.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
31881 Circle Drive
Then, here's this single-family home over at 31881 Circle Drive. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 2,500 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Laguna Beach is roughly $7,500/month, this stately home is currently going for a stupefying $20,000/month. What makes it so expensive?
In the unit, expect floor-to-ceiling windows, an aquarium, a balcony, a fireplace, stone and tile flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Inhabiting this deluxe home is a human-only thing: pets are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
