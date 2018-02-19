The Most Expensive Real Estate Rentals In Los Angeles

REAL ESTATE

Whether you're apartment hunting or not, sometimes it can be entertaining to peek at an upmarket real estate listing to see what life could be like if money wasn't a concern. So what exactly does the upper-end of Los Angeles's rental market look like today -- and just how fancy do these apartments get, given these ginormous price points?

We took a peek at local listings in Los Angeles via rental website Zumper to locate the city's most extravagant listings.

Behold the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

9353 Nightingale Dr. (Hollywood Hills West)




First, salivate over this fancy single-family home over at 9353 Nightingale Dr. in Hollywood Hills West. It has an impressive four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it's 7,022 square feet in size.

Whereas the average price for a 4-bedroom rental in Los Angeles is roughly $6,500 / month, this stately home is currently priced at a fetched $70,000 / month. What, precisely, makes it so cher?

The property has incredible panoramic views. The house also boasts a two-story movie theater (complete with a towering bar) and a salt-water swimming pool and spa.

Cats and dogs are not permitted in this expansive mansion.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1699 Woods Dr. (Hollywood Hills West)




Then, check out this impressive single-family home situated at 1699 Woods Dr. in Hollywood Hills West. It has an impressive four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's 2,997 square feet in size. This mansion is currently priced at an exorbitant $39,000 / month.

In the furnished home, you can expect a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a sundeck and a master suite with jetliner views. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a hot tub and outdoor fire pits.

Cats and dogs aren't welcome in this top-of-the-line mansion.

(See the complete listing here.)

2463 Achilles Dr. (Hollywood Hills West)



Lastly, there's this fancy single-family home situated at 2463 Achilles Dr., also in Hollywood Hills West. It has an impressive four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it's 4,727 square feet size. This stately home is currently priced at a commanding $35,000 / month. What, precisely, makes it so expensive?

In the furnished unit, you can expect walk-in closets, fireplaces, a balcony, a home theater and high ceilings. The house boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a cabana and an outdoor fireplace.

As posh as this place might suggest, pets are not welcome.

(If you want to day dream, see the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
