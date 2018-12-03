REAL ESTATE

The most expensive residential rentals in Huntington Beach

6411 Fairwind Circle. |Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're looking for a new apartment or not, sometimes it can be entertaining to gape at a luxury listing to see what life could be like if money were no object. So what exactly does the high-grade end of Huntington Beach's rental market currently look like -- and what fancy features might one get, given these astronomical prices?

We scoured local listings in Huntington Beach via rental site Zumper to identify the city's most ritzy listings.

Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

6411 Fairwind Circle









Up first, behold this single-family home over at 6411 Fairwind Circle. It has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, and it spans 4,121 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Huntington Beach is approximately $3,810/month, this rental is currently priced at $8,750/month. Why so steep?

This home, located just a short walk from the beach, offers hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, granite countertops, a fireplace and ample closet space. The complex features outdoor space, a swimming pool and a gated community entrance. Residing in this expansive rental isn't for everyone: pets are not allowed.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

224 Sixth St.








Moving on, check out this single-family home situated at 224 Sixth St. It has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Huntington Beach is approximately $2,300/month, this home is currently listed at $8,000/month.

In the house, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a fireplace, carpeted flooring, granite countertops, a dishwasher, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, a loft area and a balcony. There's also garage parking and plenty of outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome in this top-of-the-line home.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4172 Morning Star Drive









Finally, here's this single-family home situated at 4172 Morning Star Drive. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 1,656 square feet. This spot is currently listed at $5,700/month. What makes it so steep?

In the furnished single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops, built-in storage features, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. You'll also find garage parking, a yard and a covered patio. Residing in this high-end house isn't for everyone: pets aren't welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHuntington Beach
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Silver Lake, right now?
Renting in Anaheim: What will $1,400 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Pico-Union, Los Angeles
What will $1,900 rent you in Laguna Beach, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Lancaster abuse case: Unsealed transcripts detail boy's torture
Death of 4-year-old girl at South LA home investigated as homicide
Man fatally shot by security guard at Hollywood Walgreens
George H.W. Bush's casket arrives at US Capitol
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites, cremated remains into orbit
Average gas price drops for 40th consecutive day in LA County
You should only eat 6 fries at a time as proper portion, professor says
Veteran recently diagnosed with cancer loses home in Woolsey Fire
Show More
Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Rialto
Repairs begin on PCH damaged by Woolsey Fire
1 child dead, 40 injured in bus crash carrying youth team
Teacher told NJ 1st graders Santa Claus isn't real
Hawaii preschoolers served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
More News