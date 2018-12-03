The most expensive residential rentals in Huntington Beach

We scoured local listings in Huntington Beach via rental site Zumper to identify the city's most ritzy listings.
Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
6411 Fairwind Circle
Up first, behold this single-family home over at 6411 Fairwind Circle. It has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, and it spans 4,121 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Huntington Beach is approximately $3,810/month, this rental is currently priced at $8,750/month. Why so steep?
This home, located just a short walk from the beach, offers hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, granite countertops, a fireplace and ample closet space. The complex features outdoor space, a swimming pool and a gated community entrance. Residing in this expansive rental isn't for everyone: pets are not allowed.
224 Sixth St.
Moving on, check out this single-family home situated at 224 Sixth St. It has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Huntington Beach is approximately $2,300/month, this home is currently listed at $8,000/month.
In the house, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a fireplace, carpeted flooring, granite countertops, a dishwasher, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, a loft area and a balcony. There's also garage parking and plenty of outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome in this top-of-the-line home.
4172 Morning Star Drive
Finally, here's this single-family home situated at 4172 Morning Star Drive. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 1,656 square feet. This spot is currently listed at $5,700/month. What makes it so steep?
In the furnished single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops, built-in storage features, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. You'll also find garage parking, a yard and a covered patio. Residing in this high-end house isn't for everyone: pets aren't welcome.
