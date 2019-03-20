The most expensive residential rentals in Irvine

We scoured local listings in Irvine via rental website Zumper to pinpoint the city's most luxurious listings.
Check out the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
106 Heavenly (Orchard Hills)
First, notice this single-family home situated at 106 Heavenly in Orchard Hills. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it takes up 5,400 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Irvine is approximately $4,000/month, this rental is currently priced at an unbelievable $12,000/month. What, exactly, makes it so costly?
In the single-family home, you can anticipate high ceilings, a gourmet master chef's kitchen and recessed lighting. Community features include multiple pools, hiking trails, tennis courts and more. Pets too can live in this opulent home.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
49 View Terrace (Turtle Ridge)
Next, here's this single-family home situated at 49 View Terrace in Turtle Ridge. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's 3,754 square feet in size. This home is currently going for $7,500/month.
Expect to find luxury French doors, a huge bonus room, stainless steel appliances and a landscaped backyard with a view. Pet owners, rejoice: your furry friends can share in this luxurious house too.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
31 Sweet Bay (Turtle Ridge)
Lastly, here's this single-family home over at 31 Sweet Bay in Turtle Ridge. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 2,921 square feet. This stately home is currently priced at $6,700/month. What, precisely, makes it so high-priced?
In the single-family home, you can anticipate high ceilings, granite countertops, a walk-in closet and a fireplace, however cats and dogs aren't welcome in this voluminous rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.