The most expensive residential rentals in Los Angeles, revealed

9444 Sierra Mar Place (Hollywood Hills West)
Up first, feast your eyes on this single-family home located at 9444 Sierra Mar Place in Hollywood Hills West. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it's 5,913 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Los Angeles is roughly $6,500/month, this home is currently priced at an unimaginable $65,000/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?
The home features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, garage parking, a swimming pool, a terrace, outdoor space, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a laundry room. As la-di-da as this rental might appear, pets aren't allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1255 Edris Drive, #4 (Pico-Robertson)
Then, there's this condo over at 1255 Edris Drive, #4, in Pico-Robertson. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 3,358 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Los Angeles is roughly $3,050/month, this spot is currently listed at a steep $45,000/month. What, exactly, makes it so high-priced?
The furnished condo features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, concierge service, outdoor space, daily housekeeping, a house car, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a balcony. Pets are not permitted in this voluminous house.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1724 Viewmont Drive (Hollywood Hills West)
Finally, there's this single-family home situated at 1724 Viewmont Drive in Hollywood Hills West. It has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and it encompasses 5,660 square feet. This pad is currently going for a steep $35,000/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?
In the single-family home, you can expect a walk-in closet, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a deck and a home theater. There's also a swimming pool, garage parking and secured entry. Pets aren't permitted in this deluxe rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
