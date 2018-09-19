REAL ESTATE

The most expensive residential rentals in Los Angeles, revealed

1724 Viewmont Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Newsflash: the priciest listing in today's Los Angeles rental market is going for $65,000/month -- a mind-numbing 1,807 percent above the median average for 3-bedroom rentals in CA. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only luxe residential listing out there. But what top-notch amenities might one score, given these astronomical prices?

We combed through local listings in Los Angeles via rental site Zumper to find the city's most opulent listings.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

9444 Sierra Mar Place (Hollywood Hills West)




Up first, feast your eyes on this single-family home located at 9444 Sierra Mar Place in Hollywood Hills West. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it's 5,913 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Los Angeles is roughly $6,500/month, this home is currently priced at an unimaginable $65,000/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?

The home features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, garage parking, a swimming pool, a terrace, outdoor space, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a laundry room. As la-di-da as this rental might appear, pets aren't allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

1255 Edris Drive, #4 (Pico-Robertson)




Then, there's this condo over at 1255 Edris Drive, #4, in Pico-Robertson. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 3,358 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Los Angeles is roughly $3,050/month, this spot is currently listed at a steep $45,000/month. What, exactly, makes it so high-priced?

The furnished condo features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, concierge service, outdoor space, daily housekeeping, a house car, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a balcony. Pets are not permitted in this voluminous house.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

1724 Viewmont Drive (Hollywood Hills West)




Finally, there's this single-family home situated at 1724 Viewmont Drive in Hollywood Hills West. It has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and it encompasses 5,660 square feet. This pad is currently going for a steep $35,000/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?

In the single-family home, you can expect a walk-in closet, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a deck and a home theater. There's also a swimming pool, garage parking and secured entry. Pets aren't permitted in this deluxe rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
Renting in Irvine: What will $1,900 get you?
What does $1,600 rent you in Anaheim, right now?
What's the cheapest rental available in Westwood, right now?
What does $2,600 rent you in Laguna Beach, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
DA investigating over 6 alleged victims of OC couple
Diocese of San Bernardino to release names of priests accused of sexual assault
Boyle Heights commercial building fire: 3 firefighters injured
$100K reward announced in search for OC murder fugitive
Woman arrested for slashing tires on 96 vehicles in South LA
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting 7 minors across SoCal
Ryan Coogler to produce LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2'
SoCal-Las Vegas train back on track after sale
Show More
LA Police Commissioner Matt Johnson stepping down
Rescued dog climbed onto kitchen counter to escape Florence flooding
Shooter dead, 4 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania courthouse
Suspect killed, 3 hurt in shooting at Wisconsin software company
An inside look at the new football stadium in Inglewood
More News