The most inexpensive apartment rentals for rent in Northridge, Los Angeles

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,650, compared to a $2,048 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Northridge, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
9500 Zelzah Ave.
Listed at $1,275/month, this 288-square-foot studio apartment, located at 9500 Zelzah Ave., is 1.9 percent less than the $1,300/month median rent for a studio in Northridge.
The building offers a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find brand new kitchens and appliances. Sadly, cats and dogs are not welcome at this time.
17821 Halsted St., #5
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 17821 Halsted St. is listed for $1,450/month.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a private balcony and a walk-in closet, while the building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Cats are permitted.
Malden Street and Canby Avenue
Check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Malden Street and Canby Avenue, listed at $1,625/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and on-site laundry, while the unit offers high ceilings, air conditioning and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Cat owners, rejoice: your feline friends are welcome.
18400 Prairie St.
Last but not least, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 18400 Prairie St., is listed for $1,648/month for its 1,100 square feet of space.
In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, an updated kitchen and hardwood floors. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that both cats and dogs are welcome. The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry.
