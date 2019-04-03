Real Estate

The most inexpensive apartment rentals for rent in Northridge, Los Angeles

18400 Prairie St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Apartment hunting on a budget can be frustrating. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Northridge look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,650, compared to a $2,048 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Northridge, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

9500 Zelzah Ave.





Listed at $1,275/month, this 288-square-foot studio apartment, located at 9500 Zelzah Ave., is 1.9 percent less than the $1,300/month median rent for a studio in Northridge.

The building offers a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find brand new kitchens and appliances. Sadly, cats and dogs are not welcome at this time.

(See the complete listing here.)

17821 Halsted St., #5





This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 17821 Halsted St. is listed for $1,450/month.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a private balcony and a walk-in closet, while the building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Cats are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

Malden Street and Canby Avenue







Check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Malden Street and Canby Avenue, listed at $1,625/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and on-site laundry, while the unit offers high ceilings, air conditioning and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Cat owners, rejoice: your feline friends are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

18400 Prairie St.





Last but not least, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 18400 Prairie St., is listed for $1,648/month for its 1,100 square feet of space.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, an updated kitchen and hardwood floors. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that both cats and dogs are welcome. The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
