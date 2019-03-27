The most inexpensive apartment rentals on the market in Westwood, Los Angeles

So how does the low-end pricing on a Westwood rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1370 Veteran Ave.
First up, here's a studio apartment at 1370 Veteran Ave., which, at 515 square feet, is going for $1,825/month.
Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a private balcony and garden access. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the full listing here.)
478 Landfair Ave.
Check out this studio apartment at 478 Landfair Ave., listed at $1,900/month.
Building amenit include on-site laundry, while the unit features a full-sized kitchen with appliances. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(Here's the listing.)
10619 1/2 Wilkins Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 10619 1/2 Wilkins Ave., is listed for $1,950/month for its 600 square feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry.
(See the listing here.)
11284 Montana Ave.
Last but not least, over at 11284 Montana Ave., there's this 640-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,995/month.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning and carpeted floors, while building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $1,995 security deposit.
(View the listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.