The most luxurious residential rentals in Beverly Hills, revealed

440 S. Roxbury Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're looking for a new apartment or not, sometimes it can be entertaining to peek at a luxury real estate listing to see what life could be like if money wasn't a concern. So what exactly does the high-grade end of Beverly Hills's rental market look like today -- and what top-notch amenities might one land, given these astronomical prices?

We examined local listings in Beverly Hills via rental site Zumper to discover the city's most luxurious listings.

Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1001 N. Crescent Drive




First off, there's this home located at 1001 N. Crescent Drive. It has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. This home is currently priced at an unthinkable $50,000/month.

In the house, you can expect a fireplace, a patio, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a fitness room, recessed lighting, high ceilings, wood paneling and hardwood flooring. There's also garage parking, a swimming pool and an acre of outdoor space. As snazzy as this set-up might seem, pets are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

400 Walker Drive




Then, here's this single-family home over at 400 Walker Drive. It has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it takes up 3,680 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Beverly Hills is about $6,295/month, this place is currently going for a shocking $25,000/month. What, precisely, makes it so high-priced?

The home features high ceilings, a walk-in closet, air conditioning, tile flooring, a fireplace, garage parking, built-in storage features, a swimming pool, wooden cabinetry, recessed lighting and floor-to-ceiling windows. Cats and dogs are not permitted in this voluminous rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

440 S. Roxbury Drive, #301




Finally, check out this condo over at 440 S. Roxbury Drive, #301. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Beverly Hills is approximately $4,500/month, this pad is currently priced at an astounding $19,995/month.

In the furnished penthouse, you can expect a wraparound balcony, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and skylights. The building offers an elevator, secured entry and assigned parking. Cats and dogs aren't permitted in this voluminous home.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
REAL ESTATE
