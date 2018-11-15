The priciest real estate rentals in Los Angeles

We examined local listings in Los Angeles via rental website Zumper to find the city's most luxurious listings.
Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
10535 Vestone Way (Bel-Air)
Right off the bat, salivate over this single-family home located at 10535 Vestone Way in Bel-Air. It has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and it takes up 13,986 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Los Angeles is approximately $6,900/month, this stately home is currently listed at an unthinkable $75,000/month. What makes it so high-priced?
In the home, you can anticipate floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, a designer kitchen, high ceilings, a fireplace, a swimming pool and garage parking. As upscale as this set-up might seem, pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.
2819 Coldwater Canyon Drive (Beverly Crest)
Next, take a look at this single-family home situated at 2819 Coldwater Canyon Drive in Beverly Crest. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it takes up 4,775 square feet. This spot is currently going for an unthinkable $35,000/month.
The single-family home features high ceilings, a fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwood and tile flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast island and granite countertops. There's also garage parking and a swimming pool. Pets are not permitted in this deluxe house.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.
9115 Cordell Drive (Hollywood Hills West)
And finally, here's this single-family home over at 9115 Cordell Drive in Hollywood Hills West. It has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and it spans 4,524 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Los Angeles is about $4,575/month, this rental is also currently priced at an astonishing $35,000/month. What makes it so expensive?
In the furnished single-family home, you can anticipate high ceilings, walk-in closets, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood and tile flooring, a gourmet kitchen and a fireplace. You'll also find garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. As plush as this house might seem, cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
