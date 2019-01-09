The priciest real estate rentals in Newport Beach

We took a look at local listings in Newport Beach via rental website Zumper to determine the city's most extravagant listings.
Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1807 E. Bay Ave.
Up first, turn your attention to this single-family home over at 1807 E. Bay Ave. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it spans 3,232 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Newport Beach is approximately $8,039/month, this rental is currently listed at an unthinkable $55,000/month. What makes it so costly?
In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a fireplace, a private dock, spa-quality bath and panoramic views of the Balboa Peninsula.
Inhabiting this deluxe rental isn't for everyone: pets aren't allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is fairly bikeable.
2904 W. Oceanfront
Next, there's this single-family home located at 2904 W. Oceanfront. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it takes up 2,598 square feet. This pad is currently priced at a mind-numbing $35,000/month.
In the single-family home, you can anticipate panoramic ocean views, along with hardwood floors, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and more.
As ritzy as this rental might sound, cats and dogs aren't permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot and is quite bikeable.
504 S. Bay Front
Then, take a look at this condo situated at 504 S. Bay Front. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 1,622 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Newport Beach is roughly $3,595/month, this spot is currently priced at a stupefying $15,000/month. What, precisely, makes it so high-priced?
You can anticipate a grand marble fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, a home theatre with personal recliners and ocean views from every room. The building has gated garage parking and an elevator promising secure entry.
As glamorous as this set-up might seem, pets are not admissible.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is convenient for biking.
303 Poinsettia Ave. (Corona del Mar)
Next, check out this single-family home over at 303 Poinsettia Ave. in Corona Del Mar. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it spans 2,992 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Newport Beach is about $4,800/month, this spot is currently priced at a jolting $15,000/month.
In the furnished single-family home, you can expect hardwood floors, a professional-grade kitchen, an outdoor courtyard and ocean views from the rooftop deck.
Living in this expansive rental is a human-only thing: pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot and is somewhat bikeable.
142 Sidney Bay Drive, #31
And finally, here's this single-family home situated at 142 Sidney Bay Drive, #31. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it encompasses 3,333 square feet. This stately home is currently listed at a staggering $10,500/month. Why so expensive?
In the unit, you can expect high vaulted ceilings, double-stacked TVs, a game room, granite countertops and views of Catalina. A five-star clubhouse facility boasts a spa, an exercise room and an Olympic-sized swimming pool.
Dwelling in this expansive home is a human-only thing: pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.
