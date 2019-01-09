REAL ESTATE

The priciest real estate rentals in Newport Beach

2904 W. Oceanfront | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're house hunting or not, it can occasionally be amusing to gape at an upmarket listing to see what life could be like if money were no object. So what exactly does the top of the line of Newport Beach's rental market look like these days -- and what amenities, room count and square footage might someone get, given these astronomical prices?

We took a look at local listings in Newport Beach via rental website Zumper to determine the city's most extravagant listings.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1807 E. Bay Ave.





Up first, turn your attention to this single-family home over at 1807 E. Bay Ave. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it spans 3,232 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Newport Beach is approximately $8,039/month, this rental is currently listed at an unthinkable $55,000/month. What makes it so costly?

In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a fireplace, a private dock, spa-quality bath and panoramic views of the Balboa Peninsula.

Inhabiting this deluxe rental isn't for everyone: pets aren't allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2904 W. Oceanfront





Next, there's this single-family home located at 2904 W. Oceanfront. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it takes up 2,598 square feet. This pad is currently priced at a mind-numbing $35,000/month.

In the single-family home, you can anticipate panoramic ocean views, along with hardwood floors, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and more.

As ritzy as this rental might sound, cats and dogs aren't permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot and is quite bikeable.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

504 S. Bay Front





Then, take a look at this condo situated at 504 S. Bay Front. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 1,622 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Newport Beach is roughly $3,595/month, this spot is currently priced at a stupefying $15,000/month. What, precisely, makes it so high-priced?

You can anticipate a grand marble fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, a home theatre with personal recliners and ocean views from every room. The building has gated garage parking and an elevator promising secure entry.

As glamorous as this set-up might seem, pets are not admissible.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is convenient for biking.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

303 Poinsettia Ave. (Corona del Mar)




Next, check out this single-family home over at 303 Poinsettia Ave. in Corona Del Mar. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it spans 2,992 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Newport Beach is about $4,800/month, this spot is currently priced at a jolting $15,000/month.

In the furnished single-family home, you can expect hardwood floors, a professional-grade kitchen, an outdoor courtyard and ocean views from the rooftop deck.

Living in this expansive rental is a human-only thing: pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot and is somewhat bikeable.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

142 Sidney Bay Drive, #31





And finally, here's this single-family home situated at 142 Sidney Bay Drive, #31. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it encompasses 3,333 square feet. This stately home is currently listed at a staggering $10,500/month. Why so expensive?

In the unit, you can expect high vaulted ceilings, double-stacked TVs, a game room, granite countertops and views of Catalina. A five-star clubhouse facility boasts a spa, an exercise room and an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Dwelling in this expansive home is a human-only thing: pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNewport Beach
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,500 rent you in Beverly Hills, today?
What's the most expensive residential rental available in Anaheim?
Brea oil fields could become housing development
What's the cheapest rental available in Studio City, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Azusa shootout: 1 man killed, 1 wounded after boy is fatally shot
Sexual assault caught on video at OC bus stop; suspect sought
Suspect wounded in Redondo Beach officer-involved shooting
Girl safe after being reported missing in Irvine
VIDEO: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots would-be robber in Chicago
Trump addresses nation on border security, shutdown
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
OC murder suspect caught after chase in San Diego County
Show More
Jury to decide if Mongols must forfeit logo
New Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco takes office
Mother of murder victim Joseph McStay testifies in trial
CA could be 1st state to discourage use of paper receipts
Experts say too much variety may be dieter's downfall
More News