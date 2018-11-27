The priciest residential rentals in Los Angeles

We took a look at local listings in Los Angeles via rental website Zumper to unearth the city's most posh listings.
Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
10535 Vestone Way (Bel-Air)
First up, check out this single-family home over at 10535 Vestone Way in Bel-Air. It has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and it encompasses 13,986 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Los Angeles is approximately $6,900/month, this pad is currently going for a jaw-dropping $75,000/month.
The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a fireplace, an entertainment room, a gourmet kitchen, a master suite, recessed lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows with views and glass walls. As chic as this set-up might seem, pets aren't admissible.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
9444 Sierra Mar Place (Hollywood Hills West)
Then, there's this single-family home located at 9444 Sierra Mar Place in Hollywood Hills West. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it takes up 5,913 square feet. This place is currently listed at a jaw-dropping $65,000/month. What makes it so costly?
The building offers garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the single-family home, you can anticipate a combination of tile, hardwood and carpet flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows, a gourmet kitchen, a piano and a fireplace. As fashionable as this set-up might appear, cats and dogs aren't permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
9353 Nightingale Drive (Hollywood Hills West)
Next, here's this single-family home over at 9353 Nightingale Drive in Hollywood Hills West. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it spans 7,022 square feet. This living space is currently going for an astounding $64,500/month.
In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, a master suite, high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace and a breakfast bar. The home offers a swimming pool, garage parking, secured entry and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed in this expansive house.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)