Town calls Bay Area's 'Flintstone House' a public nuisance, sues owner

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. -- A media mogul who owns the Bay Area's iconic "Flintsone House" is facing a lawsuit after she added dinosaur sculptures to the quirky structure, turning it into what local officials call a public nuisance.

The town of Hillsborough filed a complaint this week against Florence Fang, a media mogul who purchased the orange-and-purple, bulbous-shaped house in 2017.

She began installing the large metal sculptures, a sign in the driveway that reads "Yabba Dabba Doo," figurines of characters from "The Flintstones" animated sitcom, a staircase, a parking strip, a deck and other additions to the front and backyard.

In October, a code enforcement panel found the changes created "a highly visible eyesore and are out of keeping with community standards."

The complaint was filed after she failed to comply with the panel's order to remove the features.

Fang is a former publisher of The San Francisco Examiner. Her grandson said in a statement that his grandmother "will fight to save the Flintstone House."

"I think the dinosaurs are beautiful. They make everyone smile and should stay," Sean Fang said.

The house, which features bulbous domes that resemble something from the Hanna-Barbera cartoon, was built in the 1970s as an architectural experiment and has undergone color changes and various remodeling projects over the years.

