West Hills rent went up the most in LA County, study finds

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rent in West Hills went up 19% according to Zillow, and that is the largest increase out of any neighborhood in Los Angeles County."The place that we were staying at we originally signed on for $1,650, which was great. And then just a couple weeks after I gave birth to him we get a notice saying that our rent was going to go up to $1,850," said Rebecca Ballare a former West Hills resident. "I did the math that's almost a 12% increase from the year before."The Ballares moved 4 months ago after their baby boy, Luca, was born to a more affordable place in Granada Hills, but they still want to go back to West Hills."Compared to a lot of other areas in the Valley though West Hills is still one of the safest areas," said Rebecca's husband, Bryan Ballare.Bryan knows West Hills well because he grew up there, and his mother and friends still live there.Nonetheless, for what they were paying for a one-bedroom apartment in West Hills, they now have a two-bedroom apartment with a backyard and garage in Granada Hills.This was the right decision for them because their number one priority is their baby boy Luca.