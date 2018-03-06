REAL ESTATE

What Are The Cheapest Rentals Available In Westwood, Right Now?

The view from 10751 Wilshire Boulevard | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Westwood are hovering around $3,200 (compared to a $2,100 average for Los Angeles). So how does the low-end pricing on a Westwood rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Here are the cheapest listings available right now, at least relatively speaking.

(Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

555 Gayley Avenue, #1




Listed at $1,600 / month, this 250-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 555 Gayley Avenue, is inside of a fraternity house. The building offers garage parking, on-site laundry and a commercial-grade kitchen with designated personal space allocated. The unit is carpeted, and directly accessible from outside the building. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Utilities included in rent except for internet and an optional parking spot.

(See the complete listing here.)

1419 S Bentley Ave, #201




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1419 S Bentley Ave, which is going for $2,100 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and gated parking for one vehicle. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace, a dishwasher and other features. Animals are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

1370 Veteran Avenue




Listed at $2,195 / month, this 820-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1370 Veteran Avenue. When it comes to building amenities, you'll get assigned parking, a swimming pool, an elevator and on-site laundry (coin-operated). The unit itself includes air conditioning, a large closet and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Here's the listing.)

10751 Wilshire Boulevard, #1107




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated on the 11th floor of the Wilshire Selby West Building on 10751 Wilshire Boulevard, is listed for $2,600 / month With 676 square feet of space, the unit offers central heating, two balconies with grand city views, a dishwasher, and other features. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry, and more.

(See the listing here.)

1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd, #302




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd, which is going for $2,600 / month. In the unit, you'll get stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, central air conditioning and heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, in-unit laundry, and other features. The building includes underground parking, gated entry and an elevator. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Check out the listing here.)
---

