What does $1,200 rent you in Los Angeles, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Los Angeles if you don't want to spend more than $1,200/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2014 Michigan Ave. (Boyle Heights)
Listed at $1,200/month, this studio is located at 2014 Michigan Ave.
The building has assigned parking. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
3035 W. 15th St. (Harvard Heights)
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 3035 W. 15th St. listed for $1,200/month.
The building has on-site laundry. In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, closet space and built-in storage features. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1426 Barry Ave. (Sawtelle)
Then, check out this 300-square-foot studio that's located at 1426 Barry Ave. and listed for $1,200/month.
In the unit, you'll find a balcony, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a business center. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1131 E. Washington Blvd. (Downtown)
Located at 1131 E. Washington Blvd., here's a studio that's listed for $1,200/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, expect hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
