What does $1,400 rent you in Los Angeles?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Los Angeles if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
10037 Samoa Ave. (Tujunga)
Listed at $1,400/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 10037 Samoa Ave.
The building boasts on-site laundry, storage space and assigned parking. In the unit, you can expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, tile flooring, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
3600 W. 60th St. (Hyde Park)
Located at 3600 W. 60th St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's also listed for $1,400/month.
The building offers on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
20414 Cohasset St. (Winnetka)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 20414 Cohasset St. It's listed for $1,399/month.
The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, tile flooring, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. The building has on-site management and outdoor space. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
14831 Delano St. (Van Nuys)
Then, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 14831 Delano St. that's also going for $1,399/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and a ceiling fan. The building has on-site management and assigned parking. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
278 1/2 S. Union Ave. (Westlake)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 278 1/2 S. Union Ave. that's going for $1,300/month.
The apartment comes equipped with carpeting, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
