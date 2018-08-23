What does $1,400 rent you in Santa Ana?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Santa Ana if you've got a budget of $1,400/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
114 N. Raitt St. (Artesia Pilar)
Listed at $1,400/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 114 N. Raitt St.
Assigned parking and shared outdoor space are offered as building amenities. In the unit, look for hardwood and tile flooring, ceiling fans, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and new paint. Sorry pet owners, neither cats nor dogs are welcome here.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
302 N. Broadway (Downtown)
Here's a studio at 302 N. Broadway that's going for $1,395/month.
The building features extra storage space and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and spacious closets. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2201 S. Pacific Ave. (Bristol-Warner)
Next, check out this 635-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2201 S. Pacific Ave. It's listed for $1,375/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator and on-site management. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, closet space and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
306 N. Broadway (Downtown)
Located at 306 N. Broadway, here's a studio that's listed for $1,350/month.
The building features on-site laundry, extra storage space and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, built-in storage features, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
