What does $1,500 rent you in Anaheim, today? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Anaheim with a budget of $1,500/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3070 E. Frontera St.
Listed at $1,470/month, this 550-square-foot studio apartment is located at 3070 E. Frontera St.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management, In the unit, there are carpeting, generous closet space, a ceiling fan and air conditioning. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
200 N. Gilbert St. (West Anaheim)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 200 N. Gilbert St. It's listed for $1,465/month for its 715 square feet of space.
The building has on-site management. Apartment amenities include garden access, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a ceiling fan and ample closet space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
150 S. Magnolia Ave. (West Anaheim)
Listed at $1,445/month, this 436-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 150 S. Magnolia Ave.
In the apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet, a balcony, a dishwasher, air conditioning and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a fitness facility, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
