What does $1,500 rent you in Anaheim, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Anaheim if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
150 S. Magnolia Ave. (West Anaheim)
Listed at $1,500/month, this 680-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 150 S. Magnolia Ave.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, shared outdoor space and basketball courts. In the unit, tenants are promised an open living room floor plan, high ceilings, ceiling fans, hardwood and tile floors, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a balcony or deck, master bathroom with a walk-in closet and an updated bathroom. Both cats and dogs are permitted here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
810 N. Loara St. (The Colony)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in a senior living complex situated at 810 N. Loara St. It's also listed for $1,500/month for its 660 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site management, a fitness enter, shared outdoor space, a swimming pool and a residents' lounge. In the unit, expect hardwood and carpet floors, high ceilings, large windows with vertical blinds, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, large closets and extra storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
120 N. Syracuse St. (West Anaheim)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 120 N. Syracuse St. that's going for $1,495/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, shared outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get an open living room floor plan, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, ceiling fans, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2750 W. Yale Ave. (West Anaheim)
Next, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2750 W. Yale Ave. It's listed for $1,495/month.
The building features garage parking, shared outdoor space, a swimming pool, secured entry, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, you'll find an open living room floor plan, tile and carpet floors, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
909 S. Knott Ave. (West Anaheim)
Located at 909 S. Knott Ave., here's an 830-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,495/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space, a residents' lounge, a children's playground, swimming pools and secured entry. In the unit, you can anticipate an open living room floor plan, carpet and hardwood floors, large windows with vertical blinds, high ceilings, ceiling fans, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and garden access. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
