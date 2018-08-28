What does $1,500 rent you in Anaheim, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Anaheim if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
909 S. Knott Ave.
First up, here's an 830-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 909 S. Knott Ave. that's going for $1,495/month.
In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. The complex boasts outdoor space, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
3230 W. Lincoln Ave.
Next, check out this 750-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 3230 W. Lincoln Ave. It's listed for $1,480/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site management and outdoor space. The unit offers carpeted flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, high ceilings and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
125 N. Belinda Circle
Listed at $1,460/month, this 785-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 125 N. Belinda Circle.
The building offers a swimming pool, on-site management, on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
200 N. Gilbert St.
Here's a 715-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 200 N. Gilbert St. that's going for $1,440/month.
The building offers on-site management, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, carpeted flooring, closet space and a ceiling fan. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1640 W. Ball Road
Finally, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1640 W. Ball Road. It's listed for $1,420/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The complex offers a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
