What does $1,500 rent you in Anaheim, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Anaheim if you're on a budget of $1,500/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
120 N. Syracuse St., #42 (West Anaheim)
To start things off, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 120 N. Syracuse St., #42, that's going for $1,495/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a patio and a ceiling fan. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, secured entry and on-site management. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
3230 W. Lincoln Ave. (West Anaheim)
Located at 3230 W. Lincoln Ave., here's a 750-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,480/month.
The apartment boasts high ceilings, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and a ceiling fan. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
120 S. Grand Ave. (West Anaheim)
Listed at $1,470/month, this 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 120 S. Grand Ave.
In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, carpeting, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site management, outdoor space and a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
125 N. Belinda Circle (West Anaheim)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 125 N. Belinda Circle. It's listed for $1,460/month for its 785 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, on-site management, on-site laundry and outdoor space. The unit has air conditioning, carpeted flooring, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
1619 W. Crescent Ave. (The Colony)
Finally, here's a 504-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1619 W. Crescent Ave. that's going for $1,455/month.
The building has on-site management, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, carpeting, a ceiling fan, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and a patio. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
