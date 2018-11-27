What does $1,500 rent you in Anaheim, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Anaheim if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
908 S. Anaheim Blvd. (Southeast Anaheim)
Listed at $1,495/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 908 S. Anaheim Blvd.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, you will find hardwood flooring, white appliances, ceiling fans, large closets and extra storage space. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
200 N. Gilbert St. (West Anaheim)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 200 N. Gilbert St. It's also listed for $1,495/month for its 715 square feet of space.
The building boasts on-site management, on-site laundry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, there is an open floor plan, hardwood and carpeted flooring, ceiling fans, white appliances, granite countertops and garden access. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
3070 E. Frontera St.
Here's a 710-square-foot studio apartment at 3070 E. Frontera St. that's going for $1,480/month.
The building offers outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get hardwood and carpet flooring, large closets, garden access, white appliances, high ceilings and extra storage space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)