What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Santa Ana if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
306 N. Broadway (Downtown)
Next, there's this studio located at 306 N. Broadway. It's listed for $1,495/month.
The building features on-site laundry, extra storage space and on-site management. In the unit, prospective tenants are promised a open living room floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, windows with horizontal blinds, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and large closets. Pets are not allowed here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has good transit options.
113 S. Halladay St. (Eastside)
Here's a 475-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 113 S. Halladay St. that's also going for $1,475/month.
The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, expect tile floors, windows with vertical blinds, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Sorry pet owners, neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2813 S. Fairview St.
Next, check out this 646-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 2813 S. Fairview St. It's listed for $1,445/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, tennis courts, shared outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll find carpet and tile floors, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, windows with vertical blinds, a fireplace and a patio. Animals are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
