What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Santa Ana if you're on a budget of $1,500/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
302 N. Broadway (Downtown)
Listed at $1,495/month, this studio is located at 302 N. Broadway.
The building offers storage and on-site management. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
306 N. Broadway (Downtown)
Next, there's this studio situated at 306 N. Broadway. It's also listed for $1,495/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, storage space, on-site management and a business center. The unit comes with a ceiling fan, hardwood floors, tile countertop and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
113 S. Halladay St. (Eastside)
Here's a 475-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 113 S. Halladay St. that's going for $1,475/month.
Apartment amenities include tile floors, quartz countertops, closet space and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)