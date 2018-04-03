What Does $1,500 Rent You In Van Nuys, Today?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Van Nuys is currently hovering around $1,545.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,500 / month? (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper.
15105 Victory Blvd.
Listed at $1,495 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 15105 Victory Blvd.
In this unit, you can expect carpeting, plenty of natural light and wooden cabinets. Building amenities include outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
14601 Vanowen St., #12
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 14601 Vanowen St., that's listed for $1,450 / month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, air conditioning, high ceilings, a deck, a ceiling fan and new cabinets. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
6726 Woodley Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 6726 Woodley Ave., that's going for $1,425 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, central air conditioning, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. The building features on-site laundry, an elevator and assigned parking. Animals are not welcome.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.