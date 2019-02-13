What does $1,600 rent you in Anaheim, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Anaheim with a budget of $1,600/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
150 S. Magnolia Ave. (West Anaheim)
First up, check out this 680-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 150 S. Magnolia Ave. It's listed for $1,580/month.
In the unit, you'll get a walk-in closet, a private balcony and a spacious kitchen, while the building boasts on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are both permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
104 E. Leatrice Lane (Anaheim Resort)
Listed at $1,575/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 104 E. Leatrice Lane.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, while building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
From the listing:
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1640 W. Ball Road (Southwest Anaheim)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1640 W. Ball Road. It's listed for $1,550/month for its 750 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are both permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
120 S. Grand Ave. (West Anaheim)
Here's a 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 120 S. Grand Ave. that's going for $1,542/month.
The building offers on-site management and the unit features access to the building's landscaped garden and more. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are both welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
400 S. Sunkist St. (Southeast Anaheim)
Last but not least, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 400 S. Sunkist St. It's listed for $1,540/month.
In the unit, you'll have carpet, ceiling fans and a spacious kitchen . Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are both welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)