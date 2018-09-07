What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Glendale if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3225 Montrose Ave. (Glendale)
Listed at $1,599/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 3225 Montrose Ave.
In the apartment, expect to see air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, a walk-in closet, quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry and recessed lighting. The building boasts on-site management and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
W. Elk and S. Columbus avenues (Glendale)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at W. Elk and S. Columbus avenues. It's listed for $1,595/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, on-site laundry, secured entry and outdoor space. In the apartment, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1510 Rock Glen Ave. (Glendale)
Here's a 690-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1510 Rock Glen Ave. that's also going for $1,595/month.
The unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, secured entry, a swimming pool and a business center. Cat owners, know that your feline can live here too.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1235 N. Brand Blvd., #12 (Glendale)
Located at 1235 N. Brand Blvd., #12, here's a 559-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,550/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, ceiling fans, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building has outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
