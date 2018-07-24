What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Glendale if you're on a budget of $1,600/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1444 Dixon St.
First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 1444 Dixon St. It's listed for $1,595/month.
The building boasts assigned parking and outdoor space. In the unit, there are hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Sorry animal lovers, neither cats nor dogs are allowed here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
354 W. Elk Ave.
Here's a 640-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 354 W. Elk Ave. that's also going for $1,595/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, new countertops, high ceilings and closet space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
1510 Rock Glen Ave.
Next, check out this 690-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1510 Rock Glen Ave. It's listed for $1,575/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry and large windows. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. Cats are permitted here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
823 Highland Ave.
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 823 Highland Ave. It's listed for $1,525/month for its 650 square feet of space.
On-site laundry and assigned parking are offered as building amenities. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning units, fresh paint, wooden cabinetry, closet space and built-in storage features. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs under 35 pounds are welcome with a $500 pet deposit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)