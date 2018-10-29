What does $1,600 rent you in Huntington Beach, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Huntington Beach if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
6600 Warner Ave., #56
Listed at $1,600/month, this 754-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 6600 Warner Ave., #56.
The unit includes a dishwasher, carpeting, central heating and a balcony. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
508 Huntington St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 508 Huntington St.
It's also listed for $1,600/month for its 497 square feet of space. The apartment includes hardwood floors, ceiling fans and cabinet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
4854 Atlanta Ave.
Located at 4854 Atlanta Ave., here's a 482-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,550/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeting, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site management. Animals are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
