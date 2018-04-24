What does $1,600 rent you in Los Angeles, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Los Angeles if you don't want to spend more than $1,600 / month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
301 N. Alvarado St., #105 (Westlake)
Listed at $1,600 / month, this 530-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 301 N. Alvarado St.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, both air conditioning and central heating, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
3950 Montclair St. (Crenshaw District)
Located at 3950 Montclair St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's also listed for $1,600/ month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, granite countertops, new light fixtures, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
6543 La Mirada Ave. (Hollywood)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 6543 La Mirada Ave. (at La Mirada Avenue & Seward Street). It's listed for $1,595 / month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, granite countertops, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Cats and dogs are not welcome. On-site laundry and reserved parking are offered as building amenities.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
4640 West 17th St., #8 (Mid-City)
Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4640 West 17th St. It's also listed for $1,595 / month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, a stove, built-in shelves, closet space and a ceiling fan. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
4114 Rosewood Ave. (Melrose)
Located at 4114 Rosewood Ave., here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,595 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, secured entry and on-site management. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
