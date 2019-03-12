What does $1,600 rent you in Los Angeles, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Los Angeles with a budget of $1,600/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
314 S. St. Andrews Place (Koreatown)
There's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 314 S. St. Andrews Place.
It's listed for $1,600/month. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
3005 Normandie Ave. (Adams-Normandie)
Alo listed at $1,600/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 3005 Normandie Ave.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors. The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. Feline companions are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
5358 Circle Drive (Sherman Oaks)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 5358 Circle Drive. It's also listed for $1,600/month for its 700 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site management. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
11133 Cumpston St. (North Hollywood)
Then here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 11133 Cumpston St. that's also going for $1,600/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry; In the unit, there is a dishwasher and air conditioning. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $1,600 security deposit.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
9215 Sepulveda Blvd. (North Hills)
Finally, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 9215 Sepulveda Blvd. It's also listed for $1,600/month.
In the unit, you'll have a balcony. Building amenities include a swimming pool and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
