What does $1,600 rent you in Pasadena, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Pasadena if you're on a budget of $1,600/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1993 Glen Ave. (Pasadena)
Listed at $1,600/month, this 430-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1993 Glen Ave.
The building includes assigned parking. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and granite countertops. Animals are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.
100 S. Altadena Drive (Pasadena)
Here's a 565-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 100 S. Altadena Drive that's also going for $1,600/month.
The building features on-site laundry, a swimming pool and on-site management. In the apartment, expect carpeting, closet space and air conditioning. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and is very bikeable.
734 E. Mountain St. (Pasadena)
Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 734 E. Mountain St. It's listed for $1,595/month.
The building offers assigned parking, storage space and secured entry. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a gas stove and large windows. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable and is very bikeable.
80 N. Bonnie Ave. (Pasadena)
Located at 80 N. Bonnie Ave., here's a 617-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's also listed for $1,595/month.
In the unit, you can expect in-unit laundry, built-in storage features and carpeting. The building includes assigned parking. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and is very bikeable.
