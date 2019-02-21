What does $1,600 rent you in Pasadena, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Pasadena with a budget of $1,600/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
239 S. Madison Ave., #3
First up, listed at $1,600/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 239 S. Madison Ave.
The spacious unit features hardwood floors, a large kitchen and more. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is very bikeable.
1993 Glen Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1993 Glen Ave. It's also listed for $1,600/month for its 430 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, while the newly-renovated unit includes garden access, laminate flooring and modern kitchen cabinets. Sadly, cats and dogs are not currently welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.
770 E. Washington Blvd.
Here's a newly-remodeled 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 770 E. Washington Blvd. that's going for $1,595/month.
In the unit, expect to find fresh paint, air conditioning and ample natural lighting. The building features on-site laundry and assigned parking. Unfortunately, neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is fairly bikeable.
157 Allen Ave.
Listed at $1,550/month, this cozy studio apartment is located at 157 Allen Ave. and includes hardwood floors and plenty of natural light.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and lots of storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are both welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable and is very bikeable.
1677 N. Lake Ave.
Last but not least, here's a 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1677 N. Lake Ave. that's going for $1,550/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, while the unit features a private balcony, new paint and a full kitchen. Unfortunately, animals are not welcome at this time. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
